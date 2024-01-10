Echo: Choctaw Nation Releases Official Website Dedicated to Marvel Series

All five episodes of Marvel Studios' Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and the series follows Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) after the events of Hawkeye. Maya is Choctaw, and the new series has many ties to the Choctaw Nation. Not only does the series feature flashbacks to the titular character's ancestors, but Marvel also announced the show is available to watch in the Choctaw language. The creatives behind the series worked closely with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma while creating the series, and a new website has been created to further detail the show's Native representation.

"Marvel Studios' new series, Echo, is an exciting project where Native representation, specifically Choctaw representation, has been placed squarely at the forefront of creative development," the site reads. "From the beginning, experts in Choctaw history, culture, and language were included in conversations about how Choctaw people would be portrayed. This significant step shows Marvel Studios' desire to be part of the future of Native American representation in Hollywood, and the Choctaw Nation is proud to partner with the studio on this project."

The site features members of the Choctaw Nation detailing their partnership with Marvel and takes a deep dive into Echo's most important Native moments.

You can learn more at echo.choctawnation.com.

Sydney Freeland Talks "Authenticity" in Echo:

During a press event for Echo, director and executive producer Sydney Freeland spoke about the importance of representing both the deaf community and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

"Authenticity, I think, well, I think it started in the writer's room was having very much, it's a multi-pronged approach," Freeland answered when asked what was most important to her when making Echo. "It's like we had to have Native representation. That was a must. We had to have deaf representation. That was a must. So it really started within our writers, our writer's room. And then I think with, obviously when I came on board, then we tried to keep that energy going, but we had Native people throughout the behind the scenes and front of the camera as well. But I think another big thing that was important to us is the Choctaw, our partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Early on in the process, once we kind of had our pilot script, we took a trip. It was myself and my department heads, and one of the great things is that none of them have ever been to a pow before."

She explained, "And I think what I realized in that moment was, which I think rarely happens in my experience with being portrayed in Native films, is going to the people and getting their partnership basically it was crickets on the side of the table and basically I said, 'No, no, we're not here to tell you what we're going to do. We are here to create a dialogue so that we can get your input and create a more authentic portrayal of the Choctaw people and culture.' Because again, also speaking for myself, I'm Navajo, I'm not Choctaw, I don't speak Choctaw, I'm not Choctaw culture, but that was one of the big things that was important for us was creating a dialogue with the Choctaw Nation and getting their support."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo will leave Hulu on April 9th.