Brett Dalton Talks Spotlighting "Underserved Communities" in Found

Brett Dalton is best known for playing Grant Ward in Agents of SHIELD, and the actor has returned to television in NBC's new procedural, Found. The series follows a team led by former kidnap victim Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) as they try to find missing persons who fall through the cracks of the system. In the show, Dalton plays Mark Trent, a cop who often toes the line in order to help Gabi with her cases. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Dalton about the series, and he spoke about the importance of spotlighting "underserved communities."

"I mean, I'm happy to be a part of something like this," Dalton shared. "I haven't seen any of these stories on screen ever. This felt just like a project with purpose, with a perspective, and it's shining a spotlight on underserved communities. And it's also a bit of a sensitive subject with having kidnappers and stuff. I think that that can be sensitive, that can be triggering, but it's handled with such dignity and care that I felt like this is something I would like to be a part of. And it's awesome. It's the most diverse, talented cast I've been a part of. It's really incredible."

He added, "So even though we're handling things that aren't always fun to look at, it's really important."

"Oh, of course I have," Dalton replied when asked if he's gotten an education while making Found. "And a lot of it is fairly disturbing. I didn't realize that that many kids were lost each year or have gone missing each year, almost a half a million, which is a pretty staggering number. And then over half of those have been children of color. And as I said, these sort of children who, it feels like, fall through the cracks, and many of them are... The first 48 hours of any missing persons case are the most important. And if the wheels of justice are not paying attention, that time gets wasted. And if they're categorized as runaways instead of missing persons, then that also is wasted time and brings the chance of them being recovered down significantly. So that's the unfortunate part."



Dalton continued, "When I was a kid, there still was, I think that was kind of the end of having children printed on milk cartons, but all of those kids were blonde hair, good-looking, and got all of this attention. But at the same time, there were so many that didn't get nearly the amount of attention or hype, and that was happening in the background with seemingly nobody really caring. And that's the unfortunate thing."

What Is Found About?

You can read an official description of Found here: "In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing and forgotten people. They'll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it's personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she's got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Brett Dalton. Found's eighth episode airs on NBC on November 21st, and the first seven episodes are available to stream on Peacock.