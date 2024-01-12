Marvel's Echo Premieres as #1 Show on Disney+ & Hulu

The first Marvel Studios project of the year is already here, and it's having some streaming success. All five episodes of Echo were released on Disney+ and Hulu, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series follows Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) after the events of Hawkeye. The show is getting pretty decent reviews and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critics score and a 67% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt called gave the show a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "one of Marvel's strongest Diseny+ shows since WandaVision." Not only is the series getting some good reviews, but it also had a great first week on Disney+ and Hulu.

According to Deadline, Echo has debuted as number one on both streaming platforms. This marks the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe series was released on both Dinsey+ and Hulu, and the first time an MCU show had all of its episodes released at once.

How Marvel's Echo Will Set Up Daredevil: Born Again:

In addition to starring Cox as Maya, Echo also features the return of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Much to the delight of fans, the latest appearances of the Daredevil stars won't be their last in the MCU. Daredevil is getting its own reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, which recently had some behind-the-scenes shakeups. Marvel producer, Brad Winderbaum, recently spoke with ComicBook.com and teased Daredevil's big scene in Echo and how it will set up Daredevil: Born Again.

"One of my favorite things about the Daredevil scene in the show is how it defines New York and, you know, not to spoil things, but as we move forward into the future of the MCU and we start telling more grounded New York-based stories, like Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil himself as a symbol of vigilantism in that city, as a symbol of what it means to be operating in the criminal underworld in New York, it's just so impactful. And Charlie is Daredevil, you can't really separate the two now. Even in that scene [in Echo], he really ... I mean, you just wanna know more, you wanna lean in. It's the greatest hook in the world for our future, moving forward," Winderbaum explained.

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo will leave Hulu on April 9th.