Marvel's Echo Turns One of the MCU's Biggest Disney+ Tropes on Its Head

Marvel's Echo decided to turn one of the MCU's biggest Disney+ tropes on its head. As most Marvel fans are aware, the last entry of a Disney+ TV series usually includes a costume change for the title character. Basically everyone of these has had a new outfit introduced. But, Echo is special in this regard. There have been high points liked Ms. Marvel's reveal of Kamala Khan's look or Sam Wilson assuming the role of Captain America. However, Echo ratchets this up a bit with Maya Lopez's grandmother literally sewing her lineage into her suit. The conversation between Echo and her mother is really emotional and a high point for the entire series.

In the final act of the Disney+ show, Maya comes into the confrontation with Kingpin dressed for a throwdown. The costume change symbolizes her closeness with her familial lineage. When her family is literally put in the danger by Wilson Fisk, she uses the power of all of her ancestors to help thwart Kingpin's assault. While we don't know where will see Echo next, there are some clues. The final post credit scene would indicate that Vincent D'Onofrio's villain will play a big role in Daredevil: Born Again. Whether Maya's sporting a new look when she makes her way back to New York City remains to be seen.

First look at Maya’s second suit in ‘ECHO’ pic.twitter.com/TFo38GafRa — Echo Updates (@echo_updates2) January 1, 2024

Echo Explores Maya's Native Roots

A big aim of Echo was to explore Maya Lopez's family history and explore her place in that lineage. ComicBook.com spoke to executive producer Richie Palmer about the journey through time with Alaqua Cox's anti-hero. Native history comes into focus with each passing episode.

"The story is really about Maya coming home to her family and to her culture," Palmer explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "This was more than just a story about a villain becoming a little more than a villain, a little antihero. It was actually Maya Lopez going home to her culture, in a way that she kind of turned her back on for years. "

"The second she enters Tomaha, she starts feeling overwhelmed with this feeling of culture and responsibility of her past and her ancestors, in a way that she doesn't even understand," the producer continued. "For us, it was this way of saying 'Look how long this culture has stood. There's been other women in your lineage like you, Maya, that you don't even know about, because you left when you were a kid.' It's kind of all just beating into her the second she gets home."

Echo's Entire Run Is On Disney+

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Did you like Maya's new costume? Let us know down in the comments!