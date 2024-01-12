Marvel's Echo Gets Its First Funko Pops

Marvel's Echo began streaming on Disney+ and Hulu this week in a five-episode limited series starring Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) that takes place after the events of Hawkeye. Naturally, that means new Funko Pops. The lineup includes Echo and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) which appear to be the two Echo figures that Funko has planned for the foreseeable future.

Pre-orders for the Echo Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth, and should be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic at some point today. As for the show itself, ComicBook's own Adam Barnhardt gave Echo a 4.5 out of 5 in his review calling it the strongest Disney+ release from Marvel Studios since WandaVision:

"No matter what you think regarding Marvel Studios' release output over the past two years, the company is objectively at its most divisive point. Between the critical bombs like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Secret Invasion, plus commercial misfires like The Marvels, the studio is far from its days of universally acclaimed comic book cinema. At the height of that divisiveness comes Echo, a five-episode limited series that found itself released all at once, a sign to some that the series might fall into the same rut as the aforementioned releases. Luckily for fans of Maya Lopez, that couldn't be further from the truth—Echo is the strongest Disney+ release from the Kevin Feige-led outfit in quite some time."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Will Echo Tie Into Daredevil: Born Again?

As Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum explained to ComicBook.com in a recent interview, the brief appearance Daredevil makes in Echo helps signify the street-level superhero ecosystem of the MCU, going into the forthcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series.

"One of my favorite things about the Daredevil scene in the show is how it defines New York," Winderbaum revealed. "Not to spoil things, but as we move forward into the future of the MCU and we start telling more grounded New York-based stories, like Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil himself as a symbol of vigilantism in that city, as a symbol of what it means to be operating in the criminal underworld in New York, it's just so impactful. And Charlie is Daredevil, you can't really separate the two now. Even in that scene [in Echo], he really ... I mean, you just wanna know more, you wanna lean in. It's the greatest hook in the world for our future, moving forward."