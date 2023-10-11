Marvel Fires Daredevil Writers and Directors, Setting Up Creative Reboot for Disney+ Series

The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series for Disney+ is undergoing some behind-the-scenes changes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios fired Chris Ord and Matt Corman, the head writers of Daredevil: Born Again. The writers being let go reportedly took place in September, and the directors of the Disney+ original series were also let go as well as part of what's being called a "creative reboot" of the show. The outlet states Marvel is looking for new writers and directors, with Daredevil set to star Charlie Cox reprising his role as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, alongside Vincent D'Onofrio also reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Production on Daredevil: Born Again paused in June due to the writers' strike, which looks like it's coming to an end with an agreement being struck between both sides. The search for writers and directors isn't the only change coming for the Daredevil reboot. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has reportedly decided to take a different approach to the series, which allegedly was a legal procedural that was different from its predecessor on Netflix. "Marvel, after greenlighting the concept, found itself needing to rethink the original intention of the show," THR states.

Marvel TV is overhauling its approach to making content

Marvel Studios is reportedly leaning more heavily on TV showrunners for its upcoming streaming projects, which is a different approach from relying on movie executives. That caused problems as fans and critics wanted more interconnectivity and time with the characters. The limited series model seems to be on-hold for the moment as everything gets retooled.

When asked about showrunners, Marvel's head of streaming Brad Winderbaum said, "It's a term we've not only grown comfortable with but also learned to embrace… We need executives that are dedicated to this medium, that are going to focus on streaming, focus on television, because they are two different forms."

"We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," Winderbaum added. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

Another change coming in the future is shows getting more than one season. For example, Loki is the only Marvel series on Disney+ to get a second season, which launched last week. Marvel has leaned into making "event television," with shows like Secret Invasion getting the limited series treatment. Fans have wanted shows like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight to get additional seasons, which would allow the creative teams to flesh the characters out more, and now have to worry about waiting for their next appearance on the big screen. Ms. Marvel is set to join Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels next month.

Charlie Cox's next MCU appearance is confirmed

Even though production on Daredevil: Born Again was suspended amid the writers' and actors' strikes earlier this year, Charlie Cox's next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come prior to his solo series. Marvel has confirmed Cox's Daredevil is due to return in Echo. In a synopsis filed to the United States Copyright Office by Marvel Studios, Cox found himself included on a cast list.

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles," the synopsis reads.

The cast of Echo also includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.