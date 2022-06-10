Marvel's Moon Knight Concept Art Reveals Unused, Sci-fi Version of Costume

✖

Though Marvel's Moon Knight is wrapped up on Disney+, some new pieces of concept art from the series continues to makes its way online showing off what might have been with the comic adaptation. The latest of these comes by way of Jackson Sze, Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios, who has previously revealed other alternate costume designs from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sze's latest post for Moon Knight reveals an alterante design for Moon Knight's costume, one that, as they put it, was more of a "sci-fi" look. Check it out for yourself below and let us know what you think of the design.

"Done at the same time as my last Khonshu/MoonKnight image, this is another take of #moonknight in the very early stages of preproduction," Sze wrote on Instagram. "Trying to combine costume and tone in the same piece. In retrospect it is too sci-fi looking for the story we ended up telling. But in early development we have more leeway to explore directions. I had fun trying to integrate crescent shapes into the costume. Please check out @ryan_meinerding_art for the awesome final costume you see in the show. And @kachristensen_art for establishing some of the design touchstones of the suit as well!"

As we know, the version of the Moon Knight costume that appeared in live-action on the series was one more inspired by Ancient Egyptian mummy looks, with bandages woven into it. This came directly from the pages of Marvel Comics with the Universe X series.

"We realized if the suit was conjured into existence *like the bandages on a mummy* it would feel visually distinct from all the Stark/nanotech suits that currently populate the MCU," Head writer Jeremy Slater previously said. "We pitched the 'summoning' idea to Kevin Feige using the Universe X costume as a visual aid. He loved it... but wanted us to take it a step further. It was Kevin's idea to combine the modern Moon Knight look with Universe X mummy bandages. The end result is one of the coolest costumes we've ever seen in the MCU, brought to brilliant life by Marvel's team of artists and designers. And it all started with a 20-year-old piece of comic art pinned to a whiteboard."

All episodes of Moon Knight and Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.