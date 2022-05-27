Creepy New Moon Knight Concept Art Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios has debuted their latest "Assembled" documentary on Disney+, this time focusing on The Making of Moon Knight. Throughout the hour long special there's a lot of detail about how the series came together, from the writing, the characters, the costumes, the sets, and more, but littered throughout is tons of concept art for the film. Among the pieces that are included are several showing off versions of the Moon Knight costume, key set pieces like the giant-kaiju fight between Ammit and Khonshu, plus creepy moments of the Egyptian monsters that appeared throughout the series. Check them out below!

After just six episodes, Marvel's Moon Knight concluded its narrative but also left the door wide open for the hero to return to the MCU. When that will occur is unclear, as Kevin Feige has confirmed that they no longer hold actors under major contracts and no follow-up news has been confirmed. That said, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab teased that the character will return to the MCU.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab told SFX Magazine. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

All episodes of Moon Knight and Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.