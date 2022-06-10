Marvel Makes Universe X #6, The Inspiration For Moon Knight's Costume, Available For Free

✖

Marvel has made Universe X #6 available for free and Moon Knight fans are overjoyed. A lot of people really enjoy how Marvel Studios brought the character's look to life. Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, Dougie Braithwaite, Bill Reinhold, Laura Depuy, Pete Pantazis, Todd Klein, Mike Raicht, Mike Marts all have something to do with that as they worked on the alternate take. On the cover to the issue, fans see a very similar version of Marc Spector. Ross's painterly impulses come through here fully as the mummy motif becomes more than just a theme and literal text through the bandages. Moon Knight on Disney+ takes it a step further by adding Khonshu's mystic summoning to these bandages. Head writer Jeremy Slater talked about working this costume into their pitch for the character on social media recently. Kevin Feige loved the idea and pushed them to go even further than they had anticipated.

"We realized if the suit was conjured into existence *like the bandages on a mummy* it would feel visually distinct from all the Stark/nanotech suits that currently populate the MCU," Slater explained. "We pitched the 'summoning' idea to Kevin Feige using the Universe X costume as a visual aid. He loved it... but wanted us to take it a step further. It was Kevin's idea to combine the modern Moon Knight look with Universe X mummy bandages. The end result is one of the coolest costumes we've ever seen in the MCU, brought to brilliant life by Marvel's team of artists and designers. And it all started with a 20-year-old piece of comic art pinned to a whiteboard."

And one of those pieces of artwork was this UNIVERSE X version of Moon Knight, created by Alex Ross, Doug Braithwaite and Jim Krueger.



Look at that thing. Tell me that’s not awesome. 5/8 pic.twitter.com/hqzfvn365B — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) April 6, 2022

"My very first idea for the show was a scene where Steven was trapped in a bathroom by a monster, only to be saved by the man in the mirror. So right from the beginning, I knew his suit would need to be supernatural," Slater said in the thread. "(It wouldn't make sense for Steven to be wearing a bulky costume beneath his clothes, after all, or for Marc to always have to fetch his costume from some hiding spot.) So we knew the suit would need to be conjured into existence somehow. We just didn't know how."

Here's how Marvel describes the series: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Will you be reading this Moon Knight comic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!