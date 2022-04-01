Marvel’s Moon Knight Critics Spot Released

Moon Knight has officially made its way into living rooms across the globe and the show is an absolute hit. The first episode of Moon Knight hit Disney+ on Wednesday, and fans and critics alike love the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Now, Disney+ and Marvel Studios have officially revealed the first critics spot for Moon Knight.

The new critics spot features some new footage with a bunch of praise from those who reviewed the series. The new footage shows Moon Knight jumping from a building and charging at an unidentifiable enemy. You can also see a new look at May Calamawy’s Layla El-Faouly, who seems to be in a bit of trouble. You can check out the critics spot below.

Critics call Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight “Brilliant” and “Shocking.” Watch the series premiere, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mbKnbrTZYR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 1, 2022

Moon Knight’s leading role is a character with Dissociative Identity Disorder. In the comics it’s pretty hilarious, so it’s fairly interesting to see that translated on screen. The series does a pretty good job handling the disorder and director Mohamed Diab definitely liked toying with it as a plot device. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diab told us exactly how he handled a character with multiple personalities.



“First of all we have to give it to Jeremy Slater, ’cause there’s so many iterations of Moon Knight and all of them are interesting but to take the story and make Steven into someone that everyone can identify with him and all of a sudden that person discovers that he has a different identity which is a superhero, a genius pitch. I love that,” Diab explained. “I tried to get to take that and to disorient the audience as exactly Marc and Steven. And by the way, one of the scariest things for me as a storyteller was the switch. We love Steven now, and all of a sudden switch. Now we’re with Marc, someone you know nothing about. He looks like him, he’s completely different. And he seems like a harder guy to fall in love with. But again, I think we succeeded in that. At least that’s what the people who saw the episodes are telling us.”



Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

