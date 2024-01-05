Marvel's Vincent D'Onofrio Found Kingpin's Voice Through His Own Pain

Marvel fans are less than a week away from getting their eyes on Echo, the new Hawkeye spinoff that is set to star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo. In addition to following the events of Hawkeye, the series is also expected to have some nods to Netflix's Daredevil, and even set up the upcoming reboot, Daredevil: Born Again. Echo will feature both Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with D'Onofrio about his latest Marvel return. During the interview, the actor revealed he found Kingpin's voice through his own pain.

"It's interesting that that you noticed," D'Onofrio said when the "sound" of Kingpin's voice came up. "Yeah, so the way I work is, when it comes to intense things like that, I use events in my own life that happened in the past and that's how I found the voice of him early on for the Netflix series. It's an emotional event that happened in my life, and through that pain, I kind of formed that voice. And so now when he's speaking, it always has a very kind of fragile and sometimes visceral kind of dangerous feel to it."

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Echo Director Teases Daredevil Fight:

During a trailer event for Echo, Echo's director and executive producer Sydney Freeland teased a showdown with Daredevil.

"I dunno if I can say this, but I love the Netflix Daredevil, it's great," Freeland shared when asked if the intent of Echo was to follow the Defenderverse. "And so we certainly took, obviously the Daredevil fight, it was a little bit of a nod to that series ... But then also we wanted very adamantly to show that these are people in our show. They bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real-world consequences. And again, talking, it's not the fate of the universe at stake because I think once you go that broad, you can sort of lose sight a little bit. And so that kind of dictated the tone a little bit. So I guess to answer your question, it was a conversation, but it wasn't that reason."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.