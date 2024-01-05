Marvel's Echo Star Alaqua Cox Talks Stunt Training

Echo star Alaqua Cox says that her training for the Disney+ series was very rigorous. ComicBook.com spoke to the MCU actress about her solo series debut. In the interview above, Cox describes preparing for the extensive stunt work on Echo. Director Sydney Freeland stress that this Marvel Studios show would be more focused on hard-hitting action. From the sounds of our interview with Cox, this is not an exaggeration. However, the Echo actress did give some credit to her stunt team for their hard work on this project. The star said that Marvel didn't want her doing all the stunts herself. So, it was necessary for someone else to step in and help her out. The fan reaction to the first trailer probably proves that the stunt work paid off.

"Yeah, I wish I could say I did all the stunt work," she began. "But seriously, I did do a lot of stunt training for in pre-production and that helped as well. Having a stunt double as well. She was great. But, they didn't want me… The stunt coordinator didn't want me to do all of the stunts. And I totally understand because we don't want any injuries happening and holding up production. That would be tragic."



"But, having this stunt team was so fun to work with and I was able to learn the new choreography and the fights, new stuff every single day," Cox added. "And I wasn't used to it, of course, but it looked great in the film. And then, you know, some days we learned choreography on the day of. But, it was so fun and challenging. Overall, it was a fun, tiring, experience doing stunt work."

Echo Promises A Stirring Character Study

There will be more than action when Echo gets rolling on Disney+. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with executive producer Richie Palmer before the show premiered. During our interview, he teased the emotional toll this life has taken on Maya. Fans that have seen Hawkeye will remember some of the details of Echo's traumatic upbringing. Get ready for more of that story in her Disney+ solo debut.

"The story is really about Maya coming home to her family and to her culture," Palmer told us. "This was more than just a story about a villain becoming a little more than a villain, a little antihero. It was actually Maya Lopez going home to her culture, in a way that she kind of turned her back on for years."

"The second she enters Tomaha, she starts feeling overwhelmed with this feeling of culture and responsibility of her past and her ancestors, in a way that she doesn't even understand," he continued. "For us, it was this way of saying 'Look how long this culture has stood. There's been other women in your lineage like you, Maya, that you don't even know about, because you left when you were a kid.' It's kind of all just beating into her the second she gets home."

When Does Echo Premiere?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Here's what Marvel Studios has to say about the show: "Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon."

"Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers."

Are you looking forward to more practical stunts in Echo? Let us know down in the comments!