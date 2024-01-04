How Marvel's Echo Will Set Up Daredevil: Born Again

Echo is heading to Disney+ and Hulu next week, and the new Marvel Studios series is expected to have some major ties to Netflix's Daredevil. The series stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the villain first introduced in Hawkeye. In addition to the titular character, the show will also feature the return of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from Daredevil. Much to the delight of fans, the upcoming appearances of the Daredevil stars won't be their last in the MCU. Daredevil is getting its own reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, which recently had some behind-the-scenes shakeups. Marvel producer, Brad Winderbaum, spoke with ComicBook.com this week and teased Daredevil's big scene in Echo and how it will set up Daredevil: Born Again.

"One of my favorite things about the Daredevil scene in the show is how it defines New York and, you know, not to spoil things, but as we move forward into the future of the MCU and we start telling more grounded New York-based stories, like Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil himself as a symbol of vigilantism in that city, as a symbol of what it means to be operating in the criminal underworld in New York, it's just so impactful. And Charlie is Daredevil, you can't really separate the two now. Even in that scene [in Echo], he really ... I mean, you just wanna know more, you wanna lean in. It's the greatest hook in the world for our future, moving forward," Winderbaum explained.

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Echo is being released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9th. The show will leave Hulu on April 9th.