Moon Knight Writer Says Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow Is Dead

After spending an entire season of Moon Knight trying to take down Khonshu, Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow really may be gone for good. The final scene of the season saw Jake Lockley appear for the first time and shoot Harrow, bypassing the conscience of both Steven and Marc. Since Harrow's death wasn't full featured on-screen, fans have been wondering if the villain somehow survived and would be able to return. That doesn't seem to be the case.

The last-minute cut of the camera allows for Harrow to potentially return if Marvel wants to bring the character back, but head writer Jeremy Slater recently told The Playlist that he always viewed that scene as the end of the Hawke's villain.

"That's the way I wrote it on the page. Again, because you don't actually see a body, no one's ever dead until you see the body. We had that teaser pretty early on in our story," Slater said. "I didn't want to introduce Jake until the very end because I knew that it was going to be hard enough to make the audience care about the relationship between Marc and Steven if it was just the two of them. And I knew that if you put three personalities in there, it would just become a mess and that it would be too hard for the audience to track."

"So the goal from the very beginning was we're going to save Jake for the teaser," he continued. "He's going to be the one who kills Harrow. But the fact that we don't see a body, and I think the fact that everyone loved Ethan Hawke so much and had so much fun working with him on this project, I think they're just kind of keeping a few cards in their deck just in case the circumstances are ever right. It could have been a flesh wound. It could have been a warning shot. I don't know. In my mind, he's dead. But again, the person who gets to answer that is whoever kind of tells the next Moon Knight story."

