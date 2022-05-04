Marvel Might Have Tweeted Itself Out of a Moon Knight Emmy

✖

As it turns out, sometimes you've got to watch what you tweet. Case in point, Marvel Studios' recent messaging regarding the finale of Moon Knight may have taken the series out of the running for a limited series Oscar. Earlier this week, the House of Ideas tweeted a trailer for the show's final episode, initially calling it a limited series finale only to delete that tweet and rename it a season finale.

According to some new investigative reporting from Variety, the tweet may be enough to disqualify the Oscar Isaac vehicle for certain awards at this year's Emmys celebration. The trade reports that due to the tweet, the series might be forced to submit for awards in the the more-crowded and competitive drama categories as compared to the limited series categories, which would have been similar to the awards-season pursuit of WandaVision.

The report suggests rules from the Academy state a "program must tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons," to be considered for limited series awards. The trade goes on to say both Moon Knight and Hawkeye are set to be nominated by the studio for consideration for limited series awards.

Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab said earlier this year that there hasn't been discussions for a follow-up season for the series.

"It's like a crazy world," Diab said of the MCU to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). "Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they're not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she's going to come back or not. I don't know. And that's exciting."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.