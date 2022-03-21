Moon Knight Director Confirms Disappointing News About WandaVision Season 2

From the get-go, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision was at the center of quite a lot of hype and speculation. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disney+ exclusive series unintentionally became the first new Marvel Cinematic Universe content in a year-and-a-half, kicking off the franchise’s “Phase Four” of storytelling and setting the precedent for its original television series. Almost from the second WandaVision’s season finale was out into the world, fans began to wonder if it could get a second season, following up on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and her family in some capacity. New comments from Mohamed Diab, who is one of the directors of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series, seems to indicate that won’t be the case.

“It’s like a crazy world,” Diab said of the MCU to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar). “Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, this seems to be the latest indication that WandaVision won’t be getting a sophomore season, after it was previously billed by the cast and crew as a limited series. Still Wanda’s story will still be told in other capacities, as she is next expected to return in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and rumors have swirled that she could be getting a solo project of some kind in addition to that. The world of WandaVision is also branching out in an unexpected way, with confirmation last year that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness will be getting her own spinoff show titled Agatha: House of Harkness, and will be appearing in additional MCU installments.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said in a 2021 interview. “Lizzie Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film.”

“The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films,” Feige continued. “So, it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we’re thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.”

What do you think of WandaVision not getting a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!