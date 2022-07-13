Moon Knight Fans Celebrate Show's 8 Emmy Nominations
The 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled Tuesday, with Marvel walking away with 19 nominations between its entries. Between all the shows submitted, no Marvel series managed to tally more noms than Moon Knight, and fans are ecstatic. In total, the Oscar Isaac vehicle ended up with eight nominations across the board.
F. Murray Abraham earned a solo nomination in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his role as Khonshu while the series was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Stunt Coordinator, and Outstanding Stunt Performance for Limited Drama Series or Anthology.
After its hefty nomination haul, Moon Knight became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans both applauding the honors and pointing out Isaac was snubbed from an acting nomination. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
The way #MoonKnight nation is rejoicing today over the 8 Emmy nominations. Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/C5RjfDie1L— Johna (@holajohna) July 12, 2022
MoonKnight received 8 Emmy nominations!!!! #moonknight #emmy pic.twitter.com/RQvjvtLXx2— Kimia☽stan oscar for clear skin (@xkimias) July 12, 2022
#MoonKnight got nominated 8 times at the Emmys but Oscar Isaac didn’t receive a nomination for his performance in the show pic.twitter.com/JO45vaaOc4— Hojalata del sol (@tintinsuncity) July 12, 2022
posting this old sketch bc my beloved was nominated for 8 emmys#MoonKnight #MrKnight pic.twitter.com/Cze9zfKANb— Ed (@moonbase_10) July 13, 2022
We were robbed, Oscar Isaac totally deserved an #Emmys nomination for his performance in #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/RnCUjjz6tX— Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) July 12, 2022
8 Emmy Nominations!!! 🙌 #MoonKnight🌙 #OscarIsaac #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bQJmpDO4PH— Andrés Andy Rivas (@AndyRivasArt) July 13, 2022
Nothing beats receiving the amazing news of your first emmy nomination while walking in the breathtaking streets of Florence on a full moon night :)) Can’t express how thrilled I am. #MoonKnight #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/0xHJ2XGgmd— Hesham Nazih (@heshamnazih) July 12, 2022
Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.
What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
