Moon Knight Fans Celebrate Show's 8 Emmy Nominations

The 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled Tuesday, with Marvel walking away with 19 nominations between its entries. Between all the shows submitted, no Marvel series managed to tally more noms than Moon Knight, and fans are ecstatic. In total, the Oscar Isaac vehicle ended up with eight nominations across the board.

F. Murray Abraham earned a solo nomination in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his role as Khonshu while the series was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Stunt Coordinator, and Outstanding Stunt Performance for Limited Drama Series or Anthology.

After its hefty nomination haul, Moon Knight became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans both applauding the honors and pointing out Isaac was snubbed from an acting nomination. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.