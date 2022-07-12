Moon Knight Scores Eight Emmy Award Nominations





Moon Knight has secured eight Emmy Award nominations after the pool was announced on Tuesday afternoon. The Disney+ series is a fan-favorite among longtime fans. Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke put on a massive show. May Calamawy actually has become a fan favorite hero in Egypt because of The Scarlet Scarab. So, there's a ton for Marvel to be proud of with Moon Knight. Mohamed Diab and writer Jeremy Slater crafted a story that felt entirely new for the MCU. After Moon Knight ended on the streaming platform, most fans wanted to know when they would be seeing Marc Spector and Steven Grant next. The answers are not obvious, but a few Emmy wins could signal good things to come from the show.

Back when the show premiered, Calamawy's character really made people stand up and cheer. She wasn't just someone to be rescued, but a hero in her own right. Diab told Comicbook.com that he's been elated with all the messages he's received about The Scarlet Scarab.

Congratulations to the team behind Marvel Studios' #MoonKnight on its 8 #Emmys nominations, including F. Murray Abraham for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, (Part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/hlJqwgIBgp — Moon Knight (@moonknight) July 12, 2022

"I honestly don't remember who came up with the idea, but it wasn't me, the idea of her being a superhero," the filmmaker explained. "But definitely I knew the impact of this and am so proud of that. Do you know what's going on in Egypt right now? This is our Black Panther."

"People are so proud, for the first time they feel like they're heard, they're seen. My daughter when she was three, she always wanted to straighten her curly hair because she always saw the princesses like Elsa or Anna," he continued. "Everyone has straight hair. So now to have this beautiful girl, who's a superhero who has curly hair, who looks like that part of the world. You don't know how important that is. I'm so proud of that. And it's such a big accomplishment."

Marvel has a synopsis for the Disney+ series: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Do you think Moon Knight will sweep? Do you love it? Let us know down in the comments!