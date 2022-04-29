Moon Knight Episode 5 Is Oscar Isaac's Favorite of the Marvel Studios Series

✖





Moon Knight Episode 5 is Oscar Isaac's favorite of the series. Director and Executive Producer of the show, Mohamed Diab told Marvel.com that he shares his star's opinion. There's no question that Marc Spector's story in the latest episode struck a chord with viewers all over the world. It was a serious examination of Marc Spector, how Steven Grant came to be, and their path forward with each other. (Although, whew! That ending!) Isaac would be completely in the right to admire his own performance in the episode. "Asylum" stretched the limits of what these Disney+ shows could be and will be one of the standard bearers for Marvel television going forward. This entry also provided some of the first concrete ties to other MCU movies as well. Black Panther fans were probably elated to hear the Ancestral Plane get name-dropped by Tawaret when she was explaining how different afterlives work.

"Episode 5 is my favorite episode, and it's Oscar Isaac's favorite episode. It's the episode that you delve deeper into who he is and how he got [Dissociative Identity Disorder]," Diab told Marvel.com. "His biggest fear, his biggest problem in his life, he shielded himself from the memory of him being responsible for what happened to his brother… I think it's one of the most emotional things that people are going to see in a Marvel Studios TV show."

On Twitter, Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater decided to drop some hints before Episode 5 that fans should prepare themselves emotionally. "A new [Moon Knight] drops at midnight, and it's the big one," Slater explained to his followers. "Questions will be answered. Secrets will be revealed. Hippos will be disobeyed. My pal [Becky Kirsch] (THE EXORCIST) is one of the best writers I know, and she knocked this one out of the park. It's time to get weird."

Marvel Studios delivered a synopsis for Moon Knight: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," the synopsis reads. "Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

Is Moon Knight Episode 5 your favorite so far? Let us know down in the comments!