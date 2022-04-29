Moon Knight Episode 5 Images: The Scales of Just Us

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's "Asylum" episode of Moon Knight. Marc Spector / Steven Grant's (Oscar Isaac) soul hangs in the balance — literally — in the penultimate episode of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. In Episode 5, "Asylum," the hippo goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib) weighs the hearts of Marc/Steven on The Scales of Justice and the Feather of Truth after Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) shoots and kills Marc in the long-lost tomb of the Egyptian deity Ammit. A journey through Duat, the Egyptian underworld, will decide the fate of Marc and his alter Steven, sharing a body as the avatar of the vengeful moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham).

If the Scales are balanced, Marc/Steven will spend eternity in paradise in The Field of Reeds. But should the Scales judge their souls unbalanced, Taweret warns, the travelers will be thrown overboard, where the unbalanced souls of the dead will drag them down into the Duat to be forever frozen in sand.

After a journey through Marc's traumatic memories reveals Steven is something Marc "made up" as a response to his mother's abuse stemming from his younger brother's death, Taweret tells Marc/Steven their Scales never balanced. The Gates of Osiris will not open to the world above, and the unbalanced souls of the Duat will claim theirs.

As Marc and his alter battle the unbalanced souls climbing aboard Taweret's boat, he's nearly thrown overboard. But Steven, summoning his Marc-ness, rescues his other half — and is then tossed from the boat into the sands of the Duat. Marc watches helplessly as Steven is frozen in sand, balancing their hearts on the Scales. Episode 5 ends with Steven, alone, standing against the warming sun of The Field of Reeds.

See new images from Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" in the gallery below. The Moon Knight finale is streaming May 4 on Disney+.