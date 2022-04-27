Marvel Fans Can't Believe Moon Knight Only Has One More Episode

The fifth episode of Moon Knight, "Asylum," was released on Disney+ today which means there's only one episode left of the season. Currently, it's unclear what the future holds for Oscar Isaac's character(s), but many fans are hoping for a Season 2. In fact, lots of folks have taken to Twitter today to express their surprise that the show only has one more episode. While some fans are confident that Marvel will stick the landing, others are concerned that there's not enough time to wrap up the story.

Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character's future are essentially endless. "What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don't think there's any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally," Curtis explained. "And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can't be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors."

You can check out some of the reactions to Moon Knight only having one episode below.