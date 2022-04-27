Marvel Fans Can't Believe Moon Knight Only Has One More Episode
The fifth episode of Moon Knight, "Asylum," was released on Disney+ today which means there's only one episode left of the season. Currently, it's unclear what the future holds for Oscar Isaac's character(s), but many fans are hoping for a Season 2. In fact, lots of folks have taken to Twitter today to express their surprise that the show only has one more episode. While some fans are confident that Marvel will stick the landing, others are concerned that there's not enough time to wrap up the story.
Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character's future are essentially endless. "What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don't think there's any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally," Curtis explained. "And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can't be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors."
You can check out some of the reactions to Moon Knight only having one episode below. Are you confident that the show can be wrapped up in one more episode or do you have concerns? Tell us in the comments!
More Oscar Always
prevnext
#MoonKnight— francis🌙 | moon knight spoilers (@Francis32748807) April 27, 2022
More one week and what can I say. Wow Oscar Isaac you are phenomenal pic.twitter.com/92hotNba0s
A Very Marvel May
prevnext
#MoonKnight we got one more episode and we’re gonna get thrown into the multiverse, like can I breathe pic.twitter.com/0G6wDLS5CO— mace (@spectorvinyl) April 27, 2022
So Many Questions
prevnext
I’ve loved every second of #MoonKnight
My only concern now is how they’re going to wrap all this up in one more episode
lol WRAP this all up pic.twitter.com/tyDdhBK4l8— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 27, 2022
So Many Emotions
prevnext
one day next week is— june ♡ moon knight ˎˊ˗ (@biwhore_) April 26, 2022
till #MoonKnight the last ep pic.twitter.com/II3YhBbUjo
Some People Want More...
prevnext
#MoonKnight deserved more than 6 episodes. It’s such a good show and episode 5 was a deep dive into Marc and Steven’s past, but I have no idea how everything is going to be resolved in one more episode. Marvel should start making some shows at least 8 episodes IMO— Uday ᱬ (@_potterjays_) April 27, 2022
...But Others Have Faith
prevnext
People are overreacting on how much #MoonKnight has to cover in its finale. I’m curious if they can stick the landing but people are acting like there’s a whole novel left to tell… I hate this 6 episode format too but… Like bro what are u concerned about??? 😭— Keizi Cinema (@KeiziTV) April 27, 2022
Give Us A Season 2!
prevnext
Only one more episode left, please announce a season 2 soon #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/rC280ziuO5— Rob 🏳️🌈 (@robdjarin) April 27, 2022
We Still Need Jake!
prevnext
With only one episode of S1 left, all I'm asking for is that S2 of Moon Knight explores Jake Lockley after all the hints we've gotten this season, and that the main villain is Bushman, who has also been teased at a lot this season. pic.twitter.com/NLdcl3HEJQ— connor hex 💛 💫 (@whoronomy) April 27, 2022
Time Flies
prevnext
when there’s only one episode of moon knight left pic.twitter.com/Cq6qTV3iA4— ally (@lourdmcu) April 27, 2022
Relatable
prevnext
#MoonKnight is hands down the best origin story in the MCU.
Next week's finale can't come quick enough. But on the other hand, I don’t want it to end already.— Jamie (@JW38x) April 27, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
"only one episode left until the end of #MoonKnight"pic.twitter.com/skwA8XnWGG— meg solo || moon knight era (@thirteensharon) April 27, 2022