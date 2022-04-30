Moon Knight Episode 5: Oscar Isaac's Brother Calls Marc and Steven "Brothers"

✖

Moon Knight's finale is hitting Disney+ next week, and the Marvel series has been a big undertaking for Star Wars alum, Oscar Isaac. The actor has been playing Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the show as well as Steven Grant/Mr. Knight, and Isaac has had to act with himself throughout the series. Recently, it was confirmed that Isaac's real-life brother, Michael Benjamin Hernandez, served as Isaac's double during the show's production. During a recent chat with Marvel.com, Hernandez and Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab spoke about Marc and Steven's dynamic and how they're like brothers.

"Marc and Steven are brothers, in a way," Diab explained. "Marc and Steven are a fraction of the same person. But you feel like Marc is the older brother and there is that dynamic."

"Maybe it was just because him and I have such a familiarity, that it eventually felt that way, where it eventually felt like Marc and Steven really do become brothers," Hernandez added. "You really feel like they really connect, and these personalities really integrate."

"Episode 5 ["Asylum"] is my favorite episode, and it's Oscar Isaac's favorite episode. It's the episode that you delve deeper into who he is and how he got [Dissociative Identity Disorder]," Mohamed Diab shared. "His biggest fear, his biggest problem in his life, he shielded himself from the memory of him being responsible for what happened to his brother... I think it's one of the most emotional things that people are going to see in a Marvel Studios TV show."

Moon Knight continues to be a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show's premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel's "strongest." You can read the official description for the series below:

"Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

