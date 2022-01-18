Moon Knight Release Date Revealed

Moon Knight has a release date. While teasing the arrival of the show’s trailer during its NFL Wild Card game Monday night, ESPN announcers let it slip the series is debuting on Disney+ beginning March 30th. While that’s still quite a wait, there will only be a month and a week between the Oscar Isaac-led show hitting streaming and the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness entering theaters.

#MoonKnight officially premieres on Disney+ on March 30! pic.twitter.com/O6hJYFLCDI — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) January 18, 2022

Though little has been revealed about the series, Isaac has said Marvel executives are feeling good about the series.

“[Directors] Mohamed [Diab] and [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead, they were so fantastic,” the Ex Machina star said on a recent stop with Variety. “I couldn’t believe my luck and how collaborative the situation was. I’m really excited and hopeful. I don’t know if it’ll work, we took some big swings, ya know! And even Kevin [Feige] said, ‘I don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, I’m feeling good but you never know!’ So hopefully it’ll look as good as it felt.”

He also said his time on the show has arguably been the most favorite time of his career.

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder,” the synopsis reads. “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

