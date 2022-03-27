Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Teases the Show’s “Healing” Ending

Moon Knight and star Oscar Isaac says the six-episode series is about his character healing. Isaac plays Steven Grant, who is also the mercenary Marc Spector, who is also Moon Knight, the first of Khonshu. There’s a lot going on there, but Isaac implies that things will turn out alright in the end. He spoke about Moon Knight‘s ending, in vague terms, during an interview with Total Film. “I wouldn’t want to spoil anything, but what I can say is that what we really tried to do is map out the journey of integration and then how that is a step in healing from trauma, and that the real superpower that this character, or these characters, have is their experiences,” Isaac says. “And when those things can be integrated, as opposed to pushed away, that’s where real strength comes from.”

But is the end of Moon Knight the end for Marc Spector in the MCU? Isaac was coy with answers. “I didn’t look at my contract [laughs]. I mean, I don’t know. For me, it’s such a point of view character that seeing him in something that was a bigger point of view, I don’t know how that character operates in that world.”

The idea that Moon Knight is too specifically its own thing seems to coincide with previous comments by the show’s producer, saying the show has “no attachment” to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, the director believes Moon Knight will be a key MCU character for years to come. Isaac admits that could be the case, especially if Marvel Studios chooses to form the Midnight Sons.

“I mean, maybe,” Isaac says. “Obviously, there’s the Midnight Sons comic book, which is the kind of supernatural Avengers with Blade and Ghost Rider and Punisher. The idea is really interesting, but it would have to be like, is there something interesting to tell about this character in that world?”

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. It debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.