Moon Knight: Marvel Celebrates 10 Days Until Release With New Footage

The wait for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project is almost over. Moon Knight is hitting Disney+ at the end of the month, and Marvel is celebrating the ten-day countdown by sharing some new footage of the six-episode series. In a new video shared to Marvel’s social media pages, fans are getting a better glimpse at Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) as well as a cool look at Moon Knight’s (Oscar Isaac) cape. You can also spot Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow as well as some other neat moments.

“In 10 Days, the six-episode event begins 🌙 Marvel Studios’ @TheMoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

Marvel shared another fun Moon Knight countdown at midnight, which you can view below:

“There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots,” producer Grant Curtis recently explained. “That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector.”

While taking part in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” alongside Morbius star Jared Leto, Isaac spoke about preparing for the Marvel role.

“I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight’ before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of ‘Morbius,’ but I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight.’ I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially,” Isaac explained.

Moon Knight is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

