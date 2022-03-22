Moon Knight Director Thinks Character Could Be Key Part of the MCU For Next Decade

This month will see the premiere of Moon Knight, the newest and perhaps strangest TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date. Additionally, Moon Knight is also the first MCU series not to follow an established franchise character, introducing a corner of the franchise that is completely disconnected from everything we’ve seen so far. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight doesn’t appear to have any strong connection to anyone else in the MCU, but that could change after the series, and the character could be set up for a long tenure on-screen.

While speaking to SFX Magazine about the new Disney+ series, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab opened up about Isaac’s new Marvel character. He believes that Isaac and his chilling hero could be a part of the MCU for a decade or more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can tell you for a fact, I can see him in the next 10 years, not just the next film,” Diab said. “He’s a very interesting character. He’s probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job. People already like him even from the trailer. I think the show’s going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time.”

Isaac is looking to bring something totally different to the MCU with his take on Moon Knight, a character that is already quite different from the franchise’s other big heroes. During a conversation with Jared Leto for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Isaac talked about the freedom he was given to develop Moon Knight.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Oscar explained. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially.”

Marvel’s Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.