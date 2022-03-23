Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Addresses Hopes for Midnight Sons

Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac would like to see the Midnight Sons on the big screen one day. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis just had two words for the MCU star, Midnight Sons. Isaac actually revealed that the team name did in fact mean something to him. He’s mentioned the spooky Marvel squad over the weekend in some interviews and his answer affirms that it is something that he would like to see come to fruition in the MCU. Well, Marvel Studios hasn’t announced anything yet. But, just like the Young Avengers quietly assembling in the background along with The Thunderbolts, the pieces are coming into view. Moon Knight will be here next week, there’s a Halloween special on the horizon, and Blade waiting in the wings. Fans of the horror-tinged Marvel team might not have to wait very long to see a live-action vision for these characters. Check out what he had to say right here.

“It’s an amazing amount of comics and it’s cool,” he began. “It would be a cool group to see, wouldn’t it?”

Jared Leto previously caught up with Isaac during a Variety’s Actors on Actors interview. In their conversation, the Moon Knight star shared how he had to catch up on the character after getting introduced to Marc Spector.

“I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Oscar began. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially.”

Here’s how Disney+ describes Moon Knight ahead of the big premiere next week: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

