Moon Knight Producer Reveals Why Series Lacked Multiverse, Blip Connections

Marvel Studios really went against their grain with their Moon Knight series on Disney+. The series was the most contained project that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced. You would think that if the series was set after the events of Hawkeye they would have mentioned the blip or even the multiverse, and it seems that they wanted the series creators to stay clear of that. Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater revealed that Marvel had a few suggestions for their story. In a new interview with The Direct, Slater says that Marvel Studios wanted them to "steer clear" of the blip and the multiverse.

"There were certain territories and topics where we were told early on, 'Let's steer clear,' because Marvel's always very conscious about repeating themselves. They want to always be sort of stretching and finding new corners of the universe to explore," Slater told the site. "So it was like, let's stay away from The Blip, because The Blip is obviously being discussed in depth in WandaVision, in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in Hawkeye. Let's sort of avoid that aspect. Let's stay away from [the] Multiverse because of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's just those different areas where they were like... it feels like the MCU is going really heavy on certain ideas and concepts over here, so we need to keep our little corner very separate than that, so it doesn't start to feel like everything is a Multiverse story."

Moon Knight didn't really feature any major tie-ins with the MCU other than a few minor nods. The move is totally out of the ordinary for the studio as this is the first project to do so. But as it turns out, they almost included crossovers but ultimately scrapped it. One of the directors of the series recently sat down with Variety and revealed that Moon Knight didn't need any crossovers.

"I think they decided, 'You know what, the surprise is that there isn't, and what's going to make this show unique is it doesn't need anything else,'" Diab said. "The best compliment we get on the show is when people tell us, 'This doesn't feel like a Marvel show. It feels like a standalone show that feels more dramatic, more dark, grounded.' I feel like we succeeded in bringing Marvel more to our corner. So, so proud and happy."

