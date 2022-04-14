Moon Knight Star Pays Tribute to Gaspard Ulliel

Moon Knight Episode 3 was the first to include Hannibal Rising star Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart. Sadly, Ulliel passed away at age 37 on January 19th of this year after suffering injuries during a skiing accident at the La Rosiére resort in Savoie, France. The newest episode of Moon Knight, “The Friendly Type,” included a special dedication to the actor in the end credits. Marvel Studios also took to social media to share that the episode was dedicated to Ulliel, and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly) shared it to her Instagram stories and added some kind words in the late actor’s honor.

“#MoonKnight’s Episode 3 is dedicated to our talented friend Gaspard Ulliel,” Marvel wrote. “This show wouldn’t be what it is without every single person involved in front of and behind the camera. We’re lucky to have experienced Gaspard’s light and my prayers go out to everyone who has experienced it too,” Calamawy added. You can view Marvel’s post and Calamawy’s story below:

At the time of Gaspard Ulliel’s death, Disney released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.”

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux added that “Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise. Each appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montepensier’ to ‘It’s Only The End of the World’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him.”

Even French Prime Minister Jean Castex offered a eulogy for the accomplished actor: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor.”

As for Moon Knight, the series is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

The first three episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.