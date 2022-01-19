Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies At 37

A star from the upcoming Moon Knight series has died after a ski accident. Gaspard Ulliel was said to be in serious condition according to ABC News. The French actor was riding along in the Alps when he suffered an accident on the slopes. Savoie’s prosecutor’s office say that the incident occurred in the Rosiere ski area. Ulliel was reported to have a skull injury. France Bleu claims that he collided with another skier at a crossing point. In the news report, the authorities claim that there have been more accidents near the site of this one as the snow has hardened in recent days. Television fans will remember him from Hannibal Rising back in 2007. Since then, he’s been the face of multiple modeling campaigns. One huge one was Chanel’s rollout for Bleu de Chanel.

In Moon Knight, there is speculation that Ulliel was playing Anton Mogart. Fans of the hero will recognize that name as the identity of The Midnight Man. Now, that performance will have tinge of what could have been associated with it. In his home country, Ulliel was on track to become a generational actor. French Prime Minister Jean Castex even put out a tribute to Ulliel on social media. He wrote, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor.”

https://twitter.com/JeanCASTEX/status/1483807611103424520?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Disney actually approached Variety with a statement from a spokesperson. They wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.”

Also contacting the publication was Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux. The cinema figure expressed his sadness at the loss. “Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise,” he began.

The director continued, “Each appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montepensier’ to ‘It’s Only The End of the World’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him.”

Had you seen any of his other work before Moon Knight? Our thoughts go out to Ulliel’s family and friends in this difficult time.