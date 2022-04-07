Moon Knight’s Scarab Gets Its Own Character Poster

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios typically releases a handful of character posters that feature, well, the characters. However, the newest Disney+ show, Moon Knight, has taken a slightly different approach. While we have seen posters of Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, and Marc Spector, there have also been some unique additions to the poster collection. Steven Grant, one the personalities played by Isaac, has a fish who got his own character poster. Of course, that’s not too unusual considering Captain Marvel‘s Goose, Loki‘s Alligator Loki, Hawkeye‘s Lucky, and more animals have been showcased on posters. However, things took a weird turn this week when Steven’s name tag got a poster. Now, the surprising poster line-up continues with a closer look at the show’s scarab.

Scarabs were considered sacred in ancient Egypt, and the beetle-shaped amulet has already played a major role in Moon Knight. In the show, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is after the scarab that belongs to the Egyptian Goddess, Ammit. In the show’s second episode, Steven discovers that the scarab is a compass. Marvel shared the new poster earlier today and captioned it with the 🪲 emoji. You can check it out below:

Moon Knight features a lot of Egyptian representation, and Marvel recently released a National Geographic featurette that shows “the ways ancient Egypt inspired” the show. Recently, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spoke with ComicBookMovie.com and were asked about working with producer Mohamed Diab and the creative team that crafted the Egyptian experience.

“We were very lucky to have Mohamed guiding us through the day and May Calmawy [who plays Layla El-Faouly] as well, she’s also Egyptian, she was awesome,” Benson shared. “Having them to guide us to the cultural aspects of it, in terms of, the humor of it specifically. Oscar is actually a really, really funny guy, so you have that treasure. Actually, his relationship, in real life, with Ethan [Hawke] was really helpful too. I don’t think there are that many funny scenes between, especially Steven, but really any of Oscar’s characters and Harrow, Ethan’s character, but seeing them, in real life, reinforce the tonal humor. That is kind of a left-of-center version of Marvel humor, that actually I think really helped.”

Moon Knight‘s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

