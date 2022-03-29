New Moon Knight Poster Puts a Fish in a Blender

We’re just mere hours away from the Disney+ premiere of Moon Knight, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be making its debut on the streaming service. Moon Knight has the honor of being the first series of its kind to introduce a new character into the MCU, and that has given fans a lot to be curious about in the lead-up to the show. A newly-released character poster shared by Disney+ has only further puzzled fans in the best possible way, sharing a look at a goldfish swimming inside of a blender. While fans will have to wait and see exactly what kind of role this aquatic character plays in the proceedings, the fact that it’s notable enough to earn a character poster is probably intriguing in its own right.

“I can say that the show overall, is intended and I think is successfully gonna be a shift, and departure from um, some of the other Marvel stuff can be really adventurous,” star Rey Lucas explained in a recent interview with Variety. “[There’s] a lot of psychological elements to it. You know, I think it’s still gonna be funny also and relatable at times. Just as a fan, I’m really excited. I saw the trailer and was like ‘oh my god, this is great.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

“What I love most about this thing is that it’s an exploration of a mind that doesn’t know itself. A human being that doesn’t know his own brain,” Isaac previously told Empire Magazine. “I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body … It required a lot of energy.”

Are you excited for Marvel’s Moon Knight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.