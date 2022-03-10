New Moon Knight Posters Show The Different Phases of The Character

Marvel Studios and DIsney+ have released a new set of posters for Moon Knight – and they are certainly pretty exciting to look at! The new trio of one-sheets for Moon Knight shows off the three key phases of the character: actor Oscar Isaac as the hero’s civilian alter-ego(s) Marc Spector (and his other multiple personalities); the more street-level mystical detective “Mr. Knight” (masked and wearing the snappy suit); as well as the full-on “Fist of Konshu” that is Moon Knight!

Check out all of the new Posters for Moon Knight below!

If you can’t tell by now in the marketing, Marvel is choosing to go with. the full complexity of the Moon Knight character – from Marc Spector’s many alter-egos and aliases, to the different ‘phases’ of his hero persona we know from the comics. While the spooky supernatural tone and mystery will lure plenty of viewers in, even Oscar Isaac acknowledges that launching this kind of superhero series is far from a sure bet:

“It is risky. He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige even admits that Moon Knight will be pushing a lot of the previous boundaries for a Marvel movie or series:

“He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” Feige told Empire Magazine. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

“Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30th.