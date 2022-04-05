Moon Knight: Steven Grant’s Name Tag Gets Character Poster

The second episode of Moon Knight is nearly upon us, further fleshing out the mystery that is the life of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac). The series debuted last month to critical acclaim, and the first episode has a near-perfect score with audiences that use Rotten Tomatoes. To celebrate the show’s success so far, Marvel Studios released another character poster for the series. Following a character poster for Grant’s pet fish Gus, the House of Ideas how now released a character poster for Grant’s museum name tag.

Peculiar choice, right?

As fans wait for the mystery to unfold, Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis previously teased the show’s long-reaching story and how it visits corners of the world the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to touch.

“What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don’t think there’s any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally,” Curtis explained. “And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can’t be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors.”

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

