Jared Leto Improvised the “Venom” Line in Morbius

As it turns out, one of the most divisive moments from the Morbius marketing cycle was entirely improvised. During the end of the film’s trailer, the eponymous anti-hero played by Jared Leto jokingly says he’s Venom, a fellow antihero in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. In preparation for the film’s release, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis sat down with Leto, who revealed the bit was entirely improvised and the filmmakers behind the movie decided to keep it in.

“I improvised that line on the set that day and, you know, there was a lot of that and it’s really fun to do,” Leto says. “Yeah, it just seemed like, you know… It just kind of came out in the moment and we ended up using it, and I’m glad that people had fun with it in the way that we did.”

While it’s unclear if a character like Venom will end up appearing in the flick, Daniel Espinosa confirmed a Spider-Man also resides in Sony’s Universe of Marvel characters, though he wouldn’t say which one.

“Morbius lives in the same universe as Venom. This is the universe we saw Venom exit at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and return to at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Espinosa continues to reveal that Spider-Man exists in Morbius/Venom’s universe. But the director wouldn’t reveal which one. “It is my understanding that audiences will discover the answer soon.”

Sony’s synopsis for the film is below.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius will hit cinemas on April 1st.

