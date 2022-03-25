Morbius Director Confirms a Spider-Man Exists in Morbius and Venom’s Universe

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled fans of the Web-Headed Menace by utilizing all three live-action Spider-Men. Now everyone wants to know if all of them will return in upcoming projects. Morbius being one of them. In a new Q&A with Cinemablend on Twitter, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa confirmed that the film exists in Venom’s universe and that there is a Spider-Man in that world.

“Morbius lives in the same universe as Venom. This is the universe we saw Venom exit at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and return to at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Espinosa continues to reveal that Spider-Man exists in Morbius/Venom’s universe. But the director wouldn’t reveal which one. “It is my understanding that audiences will discover the answer soon.”

The Amazing Spider-Man fans have been pitching for Andrew Garfield to be the main Spider-Man of Sony’s spinoff universe, with some even rooting for the actor to get a third film in his trilogy and even take on Tom Hardy’s Venom. Garfield has expressed interest in returning to the role, if the conditions are right, but has previously stated that no such talks have happened as yet. The Spider-Man star revealed what conditions would make him return to the role in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life,” he previously said. “So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course. I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

Morbius will hit theaters everywhere on April 1, 2022! The film stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

