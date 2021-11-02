Marvel Fans Loving Venom Reference In Morbius Trailer

Morbius fans are loving that Venom reference in the new trailer. Sony dropped a massive clip this week and people want to know everything possible about the upcoming Marvel movie. Jared Leto plays the vampire himself, but some fans are hoping that Tom Hardy’s Lethal Protector might show up in some capacity. Things are getting weird with the multiverse over in the MCU, so anything and everything is possible across the time streams now. Just the mention of Venom and Michael Keaton showing up in a previous trailer has everyone wondering what the future could hold for Sony’s Spider-Verse. It seems like things will be colliding even sooner if you take Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene into account. For now, the trailer is all people have to go by, but there could be some more answers as Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres next month, and the rest of the Sony universe begins to build even bigger in 2022. Check out some of the best posts right here.

Check out the official Morbius synopsis from Sony:

Videos by ComicBook.com

MORBIUS!!! Yo that looked SO good. I want this Sony Spider-Verse to workout so I’m glad I’m more interested in ways that I wasn’t with Venom 1 or 2. Maybe Morbius will be my desired corner in this new universe. It sure looks like it.



😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/yRvMD1yk7p — 3:18 (@_weezustalkz) November 2, 2021

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Do you think Venom will appear in Morbius? Let us know down in the comments!

We can only hope!

Andrew Garfield Spidey

Venom

Vulture from MCU

Daily Bugle from Raimi films 👀



Does this mean we'll have the "FELICIA" and "I need more plasma" lines from the Animated Series? 😅#Morbius https://t.co/SBnUDZzvwm — Tay ❤️ (@DigiTay33) November 2, 2021

LOL True

Honey, it's WE ARE VENOM, not I AM VENOM ugh #Morbius — Royal Badness (@cebmars) November 2, 2021

This is a lot

Morbius be having TASM Oscorp, Raimi Bugle and MCU Vulture and takes place in the Venom universe, imma assume the references mean nothing cause my brain hurts. — bonjour (@Krygon_) November 2, 2021

Interest is climbing

https://twitter.com/Elevenmabok/status/1455538601903726601?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s all happening

https://twitter.com/mattseay_91/status/1455538878442520594?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A simpler time?

Between the Venom movies and now Morbius, it’s clear that the Sony superhero film have a very specific aesthetic, and that aesthetic is “What if comic book movies were still being made just like they were back in the good old days of 2004?” — Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) November 2, 2021

Could it be misdirection

I like the part where Morbius says “I am Venom”. You silly goose, no you’re not 🤪 https://t.co/1ZfAlFn6mx — JBuck (@JaredBuckendahl) November 2, 2021

Hopes are high