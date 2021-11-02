Marvel Fans Loving Venom Reference In Morbius Trailer

Morbius fans are loving that Venom reference in the new trailer. Sony dropped a massive clip this week and people want to know everything possible about the upcoming Marvel movie. Jared Leto plays the vampire himself, but some fans are hoping that Tom Hardy’s Lethal Protector might show up in some capacity. Things are getting weird with the multiverse over in the MCU, so anything and everything is possible across the time streams now. Just the mention of Venom and Michael Keaton showing up in a previous trailer has everyone wondering what the future could hold for Sony’s Spider-Verse. It seems like things will be colliding even sooner if you take Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene into account. For now, the trailer is all people have to go by, but there could be some more answers as Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres next month, and the rest of the Sony universe begins to build even bigger in 2022. Check out some of the best posts right here.
Check out the official Morbius synopsis from Sony:
“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”
