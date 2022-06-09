Ms. Marvel Fans Have Opinions About Bruno's Bike Routine

Ms. Marvel fans have some staunch opinions about Bruno's bike in the first episode. During the debut on Disney+, one of the standout moments viewers point to is Kamala Khan and her friend riding through Jersey City. A lot of posts on Twitter and elsewhere point out that Bruno "didn't" lock his bike when they rolled up to the convenience store. However, if you pay attention, the kid genius has some sort of A.I. trained to lock his bike for him. A voice tells him that it was safe and secure while he's texting Kamala. Otherwise, people can't get enough of the special effects that make their conversations take on another life. It's a constant flurry of lights and colors. Marvel characters scale buildings in the backgrounds. Check out some of the questions about that pesky bike down below.

Marvel dropped a short synopsis ahead of the first episode's release: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

Shots like this already tell me #MsMarvel is gonna be visually the most unique #DisneyPlus show in the #MarvelStudios line up and I 💕 it. pic.twitter.com/VxtNAm9frl — BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) June 8, 2022

Did you enjoy Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel? Let us know down in the comments!