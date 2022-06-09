Ms. Marvel Fans Have Opinions About Bruno's Bike Routine
Ms. Marvel fans have some staunch opinions about Bruno's bike in the first episode. During the debut on Disney+, one of the standout moments viewers point to is Kamala Khan and her friend riding through Jersey City. A lot of posts on Twitter and elsewhere point out that Bruno "didn't" lock his bike when they rolled up to the convenience store. However, if you pay attention, the kid genius has some sort of A.I. trained to lock his bike for him. A voice tells him that it was safe and secure while he's texting Kamala. Otherwise, people can't get enough of the special effects that make their conversations take on another life. It's a constant flurry of lights and colors. Marvel characters scale buildings in the backgrounds. Check out some of the questions about that pesky bike down below.
Marvel dropped a short synopsis ahead of the first episode's release: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."
Shots like this already tell me #MsMarvel is gonna be visually the most unique #DisneyPlus show in the #MarvelStudios line up and I 💕 it. pic.twitter.com/VxtNAm9frl— BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) June 8, 2022
Everyone is confused
My one critique of the Ms. Marvel first episode is that in one scene a character puts their bicycle in a bike rack on a busy street at night & then they go inside without locking it up. No way that bike is there the next morning.— Garth Harkness McMurray (@GarthMcMurray) June 8, 2022
Plot twist
The villain of the first episode of #MsMarvel is the bus driver who closed the door on Kamala’s bike.— Christian Tojil (@ChristianTojil) June 8, 2022
A lot of comments
This man Bruno ain’t lock his bike up once and it was still there upon his return everytime…. I don’t believe it 😑#MsMarvel— DelisMcKenzie (@DelisMcKenzie) June 8, 2022
People didn't hear it
⚠️ #MsMarvel SPOILER ⚠️— Me llamo Ed (@esangalang) June 8, 2022
Bruno didn’t lock up his bike! In Jersey City! How’d it not get stolen?! I’d’ve stolen it on principle! #MsMarvelSpoiler
Someone write a letter
Also don't know what city they're in but they should get bike racks for the front of the bus #msmarvel— Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) June 8, 2022
We're all thinking it
The guy didn't lock his bike up?! #MsMarvel— 💜feji🦄 (@fejimanz) June 8, 2022
Such a cool moment
#MsMarvel Spoilers‼️— ᱬ🌌ScarletRed🌌ᱬ Ms.Marvel Era🌌 (@ScarletRed2003) June 8, 2022
.#MarvelStudios #KamalaKhan#MissMarvel
This Whole scene 👌 pic.twitter.com/rBiAoJOZc8
Don't worry it happened
and behind the song, the texts, and the drama, behind all this inventive overstimuli, there's still a little AI voice telling Bruno that his bike is locked.
The background gags blow my mind, just like all the background gags in the comics.
I could rewatch this forever #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/enyMLEzWtW— Vin (@vinwriteswords) June 8, 2022