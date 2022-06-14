Ms. Marvel Episode 2 Clip References Thor

✖





Ms. Marvel just released a brand new clip that references Thor. Episode 2 of the Disney+ series is coming up and Marvel Studios is getting the people hype. At the end of the last episode, it's clear that Kamala Khan has some fancy new superpowers. However, it's hard to say how these abilities came to be. She jokes with her friend Bruno that maybe she's secretly an Asgardian. While this would be humorous, that's probably not the case. In the lead-up to Ms. Marvel, the Internet was positively radiating with takes about what could be the source of her hard-light constructs. The show has not offered any definitive answers so far. All viewers know is that she stumbled upon some cool bangles and now she can do wild light stretching. There's probably some more to it. But, that information probably doesn't involve the God of Thunder.

Fans were astounded to find out how the MCU's larger public discovered the truth about the climactic battle from Avengers: Endgame. Ms. Marvel shows that Scott Lang's podcasts, This Powered Life, shared a lot of those stories for everyday people. However, there are still some holes in the memory of this world, so naturally fans are clamoring for Rudd to actually produce episodes of the podcast. Head writer Bisha K. Ali told The Wrap that it would be a dream to see that come to fruition.

Check out this clip from Episode Two of Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming tomorrow on @Disneyplus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/dbbAq3i9Yy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 14, 2022

"I'm desperate to listen to this podcast and desperate to make it," she continued. "Like, also, why shouldn't the MCU expand into podcasting? Like fiction podcast? I mean, Paul Rudd, what's up? Let's do it. I'll write it, you just sit in a booth. It'll be a good time. I would love to hear it. And also because — I don't know, it can't be for for everyone, but for me, podcasts are my relaxed space. Like I'm obsessed with podcasts. So yeah, I can see Kamala just sitting around listening to it all the time. I'd love to make it."

Here's how Marvel describes the show: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

