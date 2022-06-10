Warning: this story contains mild spoilers for the "Generation Why" episode of Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan isn't the only new kid on the superhero block in Ms. Marvel. The Disney+ series introduces Kamala (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City who discovers she has cosmic superpowers like her hero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). She's not the only costumed crime-fighter in this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the latest Ms. Marvel teaser reveals a new look at Red Dagger (Into the Badlands actor Aramis Knight). Watch the TV spot above.

In the Marvel Comics, the masked vigilante is Kareem, a mysterious high school student with ties to Kamala's family in Pakistan.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As Laal Khanjeer, a.k.a. the Red Dagger, Kareem uses his expert marksmanship to fight crime with an arsenal of throwing knives. Created by G. Willow Wilson and Mirka Andolfo in the pages of Ms. Marvel #12 (2016), Kamala briefly encounters the local superhero during a trip to Pakistan.

Eventually, exchange student Kareem attends Kamala's high school in Jersey City and temporarily moves in with her family, putting two secret identities under the same roof.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In the series premiere of Ms. Marvel, Kamala's cosmic superpowers activate when she wears a family heirloom — a bangle inherited from her grandmother — during a cosplay competition at AvengerCon. But when a viral video shows her powers in action, it catches the attention of Department of Damage Control Agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) — the same DODC officer who arrested an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, new episodes of Marvel's Ms. Marvel premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.