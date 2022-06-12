Ms. Marvel Writer Reveals Major Plot Point Kevin Feige Vetoed

✖

Filmmakers typically praise the flexibility that comes with making a Marvel Studios project as studio executives largely let those behind the camera tell the story they want to tell. Even then, not everything can always go the filmmaker's way. Case in point: Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali once pitched an idea that'd tie the show directly into Avengers: Endgame, but Kevin Feige himself was quick to shut it down.

"At one point, like early days before we kind of expanded the creative team out, I was like, 'Kevin, what if there was like, drones and a live stream of the battle of 'Endgame?" And he like, 'Bisha, no,'" the writer said in a recent interview with TheWrap. "I'm like, there wasn't one Twitch streamer around for the final battle of 'Endgame'? Are we kidding? I think I lost my mind at that point, try to solve this riddle. So it was really a big iterative journey. And it was something that kind of changed and moved all the way through. And I think it must have been a Sana [Amanat] pitch by the end. Or it might even — I actually have no idea where that idea came from. But when we kind of integrated into the script, I think it was perfect. It was characterful."

In the series, fans found out the public largely learned of the Endgame battle due to a podcast appearance made by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), though no further details have surfaced outside of that. If she gets her way Ali would actually make that podcast with Rudd to include in the MCU canon.

"I'm desperate to listen to this podcast and desperate to make it," she added. "Like, also, why shouldn't the MCU expand into podcasting? Like fiction podcast? I mean, Paul Rudd, what's up? Let's do it. I'll write it, you just sit in a booth. It'll be a good time. I would love to hear it. And also because — I don't know, it can't be for for everyone, but for me, podcasts are my relaxed space. Like I'm obsessed with podcasts. So yeah, I can see Kamala just sitting around listening to it all the time. I'd love to make it."

Ms. Marvel is releasing one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+.

