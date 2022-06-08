Groot Gets Incredible New Name on Ms. Marvel Merch

Groot has a funny new name in Ms. Marvel on Disney+. During the first episode of the MCU series, fans noticed that all the merch at AvengerCon listed the Guardian of the Galaxy as Mr. Tree. It's a funny bit that shows how "normal people" in the MCU view the alien creature. For audiences at home, Groot is one of the more lovable entities in this franchise. But, for a random person on the street inside the universe, he's just a friendly little alien. Ms. Marvel is going to deliver even more strange moments with established MCU characters and concepts. So, buckle up. That was only Episode 1 and things are bound to get plenty stranger. Check out some of the funniest posts about it down below.

Vin Diesel talked about how much he loved playing Groot in an interview with Comicbook.com.

yes, I am obsessed with #MsMarvel. yes, I am even more obsessed with AvengerCon. I needed to get to the bottom of why Groot is called “Mr. Tree,” so some hard-hitting journalism later I had an answer: https://t.co/wcQlIWAYKT pic.twitter.com/WoeeVQkdP1 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 8, 2022

"The Groot character... There's a few characters like Iron Giant and Groot that I knew would be gifts for my kids in a way but the irony is the Groot character is a gift from my kids because I played that character, in part, because when Marvel sent over a book of Marvel characters, my three-year-old son at the time pointed at the picture of the tree," Vin Diesel explained. "I never would have thought that that would be a character I would play. I had nightmares of playing the tree at the school play when I was 10 years old. Playing Groot is a wonderful thing. Taika is a friend of mine and he's such a talented director, as is James Gunn. Just talented directors, I take my hat off to them."

Do you love Mr. Tree? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions right here: