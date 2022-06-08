Groot Gets Incredible New Name on Ms. Marvel Merch
Groot has a funny new name in Ms. Marvel on Disney+. During the first episode of the MCU series, fans noticed that all the merch at AvengerCon listed the Guardian of the Galaxy as Mr. Tree. It's a funny bit that shows how "normal people" in the MCU view the alien creature. For audiences at home, Groot is one of the more lovable entities in this franchise. But, for a random person on the street inside the universe, he's just a friendly little alien. Ms. Marvel is going to deliver even more strange moments with established MCU characters and concepts. So, buckle up. That was only Episode 1 and things are bound to get plenty stranger. Check out some of the funniest posts about it down below.
Vin Diesel talked about how much he loved playing Groot in an interview with Comicbook.com.
yes, I am obsessed with #MsMarvel. yes, I am even more obsessed with AvengerCon. I needed to get to the bottom of why Groot is called “Mr. Tree,” so some hard-hitting journalism later I had an answer: https://t.co/wcQlIWAYKT pic.twitter.com/WoeeVQkdP1— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 8, 2022
"The Groot character... There's a few characters like Iron Giant and Groot that I knew would be gifts for my kids in a way but the irony is the Groot character is a gift from my kids because I played that character, in part, because when Marvel sent over a book of Marvel characters, my three-year-old son at the time pointed at the picture of the tree," Vin Diesel explained. "I never would have thought that that would be a character I would play. I had nightmares of playing the tree at the school play when I was 10 years old. Playing Groot is a wonderful thing. Taika is a friend of mine and he's such a talented director, as is James Gunn. Just talented directors, I take my hat off to them."
Do you love Mr. Tree? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions right here:
Ant-Man's podcast
prevnext
#MsMarvel spoilers //— jake | KENOBIIII | (@gonzofan07) June 8, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
.
how tf do they know what adult groot looks like 💀 pic.twitter.com/ANFl1KaOxf
Timeline might explain this
prevnext
#MsMarvel features AvengersCon a convention to celebrate the heroes of the MCU. There is legit merchandise for Groot who was on Earth for less than 24 hours but not a single reference to the new Captain America Sam Wilson. pic.twitter.com/5ljoHKPHUr— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 8, 2022
Other nods!
prevnext
YO GUYS THAT'S A SHIELD SHIRT IN THE CORNER... #MsMarvel #KeepMarvelTVCanon #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/AHOgDwHeB4— ✦ cass ⧗ ceo of marvel tv ✦ (@finnreyswift) June 8, 2022
More Groot is coming
prevnext
I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022
Sometimes, people can be dense
prevnext
#MsMarvel— ४ (@witchhie) June 8, 2022
Bro literally all he say is “i am groot” and they still didn’t get it… pic.twitter.com/vysYkLMRQL
There he is
prevnext
#MsMarvel Spoiler— kat ᗢ harkNESs || stranger things era (@scarlet_witchxx) June 8, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
they still don't know groot's name that they put "Mr. Tree" in this merch 😭 pic.twitter.com/LKw2ZKdKuW
Wow, so fast
prev
Marvel Ms. Marvel New Jersey Avengercon Groot Mr. Tree T-Shirt https://t.co/3fBEn2ohWa— Damon 🏹 (@DamonTweet) June 8, 2022