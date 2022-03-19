Ms. Marvel Merch Confirms Series’ Comic-Con Parody AvengerCon

New details from Ms. Marvel indicate that Kamala Khan will be attending an Avengers convention in the series. During the trailer, fans noticed a lanyard that she had around her neck during the scene when her powers kick into overdrive. Well, judging by this merch floating around, this will be known as AvengerCon in the MCU. Now, this tracks to numerous origins for Ms. Marvel across the multiverse. Iman Vellani is playing Khan like the kind of kid who would jump at the chance to attend an event like that. So, it’s not exactly surprising to see it pop up in the show like this.

In fact, for some fans, her big introduction was in the Square Enix video game, Marvel’s Avengers. During the events of that story Kamala won a story writing contest and got flown to an event called A-Day where San Francisco gets leveled during a villain attack. Interestingly, this version of events featured the same Terrigen mist that influenced Kamala Khan’s powers in the main line Marvel universe. It looks like Ms. Marvel is going a different direction with her powers, so the MCU continues its tradition of subtly remixing origin stories to fit around what they need for the movies.

Kamala Khan’s co-creator Sana Amanat talked to Inquirer a few years ago about fan response to the Marvel heroine. “She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat explained. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

