Why Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Is Perfect to Play Kamala Khan

Moon Knight has concluded and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally arrived in theaters. That means the spotlight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now focused on one of Marvel's youngest and most popular heroes: Kamala Khan. The Ms. Marvel series is making its way to Disney+ in just a few weeks, with actress Iman Vellani taking on the titular role. According to those that know Kamala best, Vellani is the perfect person to help bring the beloved hero to life.

Marvel comics editor Sana Amanat helped create Kamala Khan back in 2014, alongside writer G. Willow Wilson, artist Adrian Alphona, and editor Steve Wacker. She recently spoke with EW and opened up about why the role went to Vellani, and why she's such a great fit for Marvel.

"I think once people meet Iman and get to know her and watch her in the show, everyone's going to be like, 'Oh, no question. She's Kamala,'" Amanat explained. "It's no doubt. She is funny and sweet and vulnerable and nerdy and a huge fan of Marvel in real life. She's incredibly smart, like whip smart, and she has such a bright future ahead. I feel like Iman is going to do so much after this show. Sure, she can get an Oscar, but she's probably going to go be a director or a producer. She's going to do so much because she's so smart."

Amanat went on to say that Vellani doesn't just share a bunch of qualities with Kamala, but they largely view the world in the same way. She feels like the role just couldn't have gone to anyone else.

"There is so much of Kamala in her because I think Kamala has the same type of view of the world," Amanat continued. "She looks at the world with eager and hopeful eyes, and I think Iman does that, too. You can't help but root for her and be drawn to her. There are just so many similarities that it felt like such a natural fit to see her put on the costume for the first time [or] see her go into the Khan house for the first time. It just made sense. There's no other Kamala than Iman Vellani."

