Ms. Marvel's Post-Credits Scene Was Directed by The Marvels' Nia DaCosta

The first season of Ms. Marvel is officially in the books, but the story of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) is only just beginning. It was already confirmed that Kamala would be making her big-screen debut in 2023's The Marvels, and fans have been eager to see her and Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) cross paths onscreen. The post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel's season finale began to tee that up, with a jaw-dropping scene of Carol and Kamala accidentally switching places due to some sort of cosmic force. While the scene fit into the surprising energy of Ms. Marvel's finale, it actually was directed by The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta, as opposed to episode directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

"The post credit scene was actually shot by Nia DaCosta for The Marvels," El Arbi revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "So she didn't know, also, that this was going to be the post credit scene. That's yeah, that's how [Kevin Feige] operates. Everybody's pretty separate and they don't know why they do some stuff, but he probably said the same thing to her — 'Just focus on that.' And for us, the same. We were, the whole time, asking 'Are we going to have Brie Larson doing a cameo or something?' And they would always give an answer, 'Don't worry about it. You'll see.' And we discovered that while we were calibrating the episode. All of a sudden, after the credits, we saw that and we're like,'Oh, okay! I guess it happens.'"

The post-credits scene definitely surprised fans, with some wondering if it was hinting at Kamala's brief comic-accurate ability to shapeshift into Carol. As Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali confirmed, that was actually Carol herself — and the context behind it will surprise fans.

"That is Carol Danvers in Kamala's bedroom," Ali confirmed in a recent interview. "What you're seeing is exactly what you think you're seeing. That's her, there's no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year's time....Her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala's bedroom I can't describe. It was perfect. That's been Kamala's place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there's just so much joy in that scene."

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The Marvels will premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.

