Ms. Marvel Showrunner Addresses the Massive Reveal and Cameo in Season Finale

Full spoilers for the season finale of Ms. Marvel follow! As many fans expected, episode 6 of Ms. Marvel delivered not only a major cameo but also huge ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the show plant the seed for the future of the X-Men and Mutants (revealing that Kamala Khan has mutated DNA), but also it set the stage for 2023's The Marvels with a cameo by Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. Speaking in a new interview, series creator Bisha K. Ali opened up about both of these developments, offering further teases for what they mean for the future of the MCU but also Kamala Khan's next appearance.

"As Bruno says, there's a mutation in her DNA. I think the music cues have a lot to tell you about what's to come," Ali told Deadline, referencing the musical score that harkened back to the 1990s theme song for the animated X-Men TV series. When asked how that might set up the next movie, she would only say: "No, not a single thing. What we gave you on the show is all you guys are going to get." That final moment, which seemingly saw Kamala swap places with Carol Danvers, had some fans confused about what was happening. Is that Kamala in Carol's body? Is that Kamala now morphed to look like Carol? Nope, it's her.

"That is Carol Danvers in Kamala's bedroom," Ali confirmed. "What you're seeing is exactly what you think you're seeing. That's her, there's no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year's time....Her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala's bedroom I can't describe. It was perfect. That's been Kamala's place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there's just so much joy in that scene."

Ali offered one last tease for The Marvels, which will not only feature Carol and Kamala but also Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and other MCU favorites, adding: "It will all be revealed in the movie. I was excited to help set up all these riddles for you guys that will lead into the movie where the story continues."

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are streaming now on Disney+, The Marvels will premiere in theaters on July 28, 2023.