Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Doesn't Want to Meet Robert Downey Jr.

The final episode of Ms. Marvel dropped on Disney+ yesterday and set up Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) next appearance in The Marvels. Fans are excited to see what's next for Kamala as well as Vellani who has won over hearts by being an extremely relatable fan of the franchise. Vellani has been vocal about her MCU opinions and she has a history of reading comics. In the past, she's expressed her love for Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr. In fact, she recently revealed she can "recite the first five minutes of Iron Man with stage directions." However, Vellani isn't quite ready to meet her hero. The actor recently took part in a Reddit AMA and was asked when she's going to meet Downey Jr.

"I think about this literally every day... as of right now I do not wanna meet him. I've been a lot better at not putting celebrities on pedestals and humanizing them but I'm not ready to do that to RDJ just yet," Vellani shared.

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige praised Vellani's commitment to larger Marvel lore, revealing she carried a notebook with her filled with ideas and comments

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized," Feige told Empire Magazine. "[On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So, better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show, which were written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three other episodes while Meera Menon directed one.

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani explained during a previous interview. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.