Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Can "Recite the First Five Minutes of Iron Man with Stage Directions"

Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ yesterday and follows Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American who is an aspiring artist, an avid gamer, fan-fiction scribe, and huge Avengers fan. The titular character is being played by Iman Vellani which is extra exciting because the 19-year-old actor is a huge Marvel fan. Vellani has been vocal about her MCU opinions, and she has a history of reading comics and being a Ms. Marvel fan. In fact, she recently made a fun little video with some of her co-stars who named her "Most Likely to Geek Out About the MCU."

"This cast is the most likely to steal your hearts! Episode One of Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel," Marvel captioned their "superlatives" video. You can watch the clip below, which features Vellani revealing she can "recite the first five minutes of Iron Man with stage directions."

Kevin Feige recently praised Vellani's commitment to larger Marvel lore, revealing she carried a notebook with her filled with ideas and comments

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized," Feige told Empire Magazine. "[On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So, better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show, which were written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three other episodes while Meera Menon directed one.

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani explained during a previous interview. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.