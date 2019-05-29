New Black Widow Set Photos Surface as Production Officially Begins

Scarlett Johansson will finally be getting her solo film, and it seems the project is already underway according to new set photos. At first the photos, which were taken in Norway, just showed Johansson holding a bag outside of a shopping center, but then more photos popped up that indicated it was part of a scene. The scene shows Johansson in a white jacket with longer red hair, the same hair she had in Captain America: Civil War, which links up to earlier reports that it would be taking place after the events of that film (via Daniel Richtman)

We then see her enter a shop and then re-emerge later with a bag, and a lookalike can also be seen getting into a white car outside of the ship with Johansson looking on. Perhaps after this there is a car chase sequence, though that is just a best guess.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other photos show Johansson with other crew members on a Ferry, photos that were taken in Saebo Norway (via okbanana). We can’t really get a sense of what she’s doing here, but we do see her in a black jacket. None of the photos show her in her costume.

The last part is a video of the shopping sequence, where we see a camera rig setup. The white car is there as well, and the video shows Johansson walking up and getting in. She then gets out and walks back towards the shop, with the other person in her clothes walking up to the car.

UPDATE | May, 29

ACTION! FIRST glimpse of Scarlett Johansson on the “Black Widow” solo film set, Saebo, Norway. Redhead, dressed in black clothes on a boat.#ScarlettJohansson #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/6sC2XfpuKl — 🌸#HappyScarlettDay (@okbanana) May 29, 2019

It seems like Black Widow is officially underway, and it’s about time. The character debuted way back in Iron Man 2, and since then has been a crucial part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Sadly the character did not make it out of Endgame alive, as she sacrificed herself to give the Avengers the Soul Stone and to ultimately save her family. That’s why the solo film has to be a prequel, but with Black Widow‘s history, there’s plenty of material there to explore if Marvel wanted to do so in several films. That also depends on how long Johansson wants to keep playing the part, but at least we’ll have one film to enjoy.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.