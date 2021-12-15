New Marvel’s Hawkeye Episode Features Subtle Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg

It’s all connected as they used to say and Marvel Studios has proven once again how easy they can blur the lines between their Disney+ original series and their theatrical feature films. For starters lets mention the opening minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released last week and includes a nod to to Marvel’s Hawkeye as the web-slinger can be seen going past a billboard for Rogers: The Musical, and now Hawkeye has returned the favor with a reference to No Way Home. We’re gonna talk some mild-spoilers for the latest episode so be warned!

Picking up from last week’s episode with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova officially on the scene, Hawkeye features a moment where she semi-ambushes Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. It’s not violent mind you, Yelena is just waiting in Kate’s apartment for her to come back, and when she does they have a nice little chat. While speaking, Yelena says: “It’s my first time in New York! But it’s a business trip so time is limited, but I do want to see some things. I want to see the Empire State Building, the new and improved Statue of Liberty, and the Rockefeller Center.” That middle bit about the Statue of Liberty is of course a reference to its makeover in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the final trailer for the upcoming Sony Pictures release confirmed, Lady Liberty is getting her torch replaced with a Captain America shield. That’s where the connectivity to Spider-Man and Hawkeye mostly ends, though with one last episode of Hawkeye remaining there perhaps remains time for another reference before things come to an end.

Much like the Marvel Comics themselves, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made New York a linchpin of its characters and storylines. Though shows like WandaVision and Loki are set elsewhere, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, and Hawkeye have all been set in or featured the City That Never Sleeps quite prominently. Ironically despite being the fourth Marvel Studios movie of the year Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the first to be set in New York as Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals all had their focus elsewhere.

New episodes of Hawkeye debut on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.